Bollard Group LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. The Southern comprises 0.8% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.63. 100,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,811. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock worth $2,926,871 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.