Bollard Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1,086.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

