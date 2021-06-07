Bollard Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.00. 115,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,004. The firm has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.66 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,348 shares of company stock worth $67,493,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

