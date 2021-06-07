Bollard Group LLC Has $43 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $43,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $202,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 36,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 20.0% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

CAT traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.