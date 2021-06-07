Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.50

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 820903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.09.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

