Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 545.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.77% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $85,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

