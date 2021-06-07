Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 707,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,232,333 shares.The stock last traded at $15.61 and had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP Paul M. Simons sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $337,953.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $46,038.85. Insiders have sold a total of 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

