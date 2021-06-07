Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 18,060 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 45,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 102,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.44. 50,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600,845. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

