Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,597 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $405.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $382.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

