Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $68.06 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $68,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

HD traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.91. 26,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $329.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.