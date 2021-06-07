Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 246,947 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 585.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,947 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. 52,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,684,376. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.