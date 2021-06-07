Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 76,076 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.72% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $453,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 214.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after buying an additional 77,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,270. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

