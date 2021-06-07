Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.04

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.04 and last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 7998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.27.

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

