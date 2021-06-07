Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $376,003.32 and approximately $32,998.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.77 or 0.00992093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.70 or 0.09867714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

