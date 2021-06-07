Brian Poulliot Sells 2,040 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Brian Poulliot sold 60 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,820.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06.

Shares of BJ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,788. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after buying an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after buying an additional 63,305 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

