Brian S. Posner Sells 360 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BIIB stock traded up $109.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,786,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,108. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

