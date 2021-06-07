Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON BRCK traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). 390,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,368. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.33. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

