Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON BRCK traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.37). 390,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,368. The firm has a market capitalization of £241.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.33. Brickability Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74.
Brickability Group Company Profile
