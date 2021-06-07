Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Sells $116,010.96 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BFAM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 624,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,399.73 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

