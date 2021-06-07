Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Raised by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

AVGO stock traded down $8.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $466.03. The company had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

