Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Broadcom by 25.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 44.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 366,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,615 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom stock traded down $8.36 on Monday, hitting $466.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.