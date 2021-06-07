Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.64. 11,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.31%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.