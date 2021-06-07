Brokerages Expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Altus Midstream stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.51. 65,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $3,424,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

