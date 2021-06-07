Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.83

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 13151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,203,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

