Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.80

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.80 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 19914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$385.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

