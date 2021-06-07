Burger Swap Hits One Day Volume of $12.14 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00015249 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00982995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.93 or 0.09776314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050953 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,606,954 coins and its circulating supply is 12,231,954 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

