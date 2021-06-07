Bytom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.35 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0843 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $120.95 million and approximately $21.35 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00487913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,682,524,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,239,082 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

