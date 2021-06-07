Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

