Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.25

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $63.29, with a volume of 320700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cabot by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 40,328 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $2,368,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after buying an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

