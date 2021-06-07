Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider William Wyatt Acquires 397 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) insider William Wyatt purchased 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, with a total value of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

Shares of CLDN traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,130 ($40.89). 33,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,766. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,945.09. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,205 ($41.87).

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is currently -0.20%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.