Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.71

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$45.71 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 1112249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.42.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.45.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total value of C$398,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,548.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.