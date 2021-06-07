Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,619 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $503.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.13. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.84 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.