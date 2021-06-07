Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $424.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $424.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

