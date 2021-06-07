Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys £173.16 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £173.16 ($226.23).

Jonathan (Jon) Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 403 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £173.29 ($226.40).

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jonathan (Jon) Lewis purchased 372 shares of Capita stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £171.12 ($223.57).

Shares of Capita stock traded up GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 39.82 ($0.52). 4,311,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.54. The company has a market capitalization of £670.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPI. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

