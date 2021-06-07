Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Capital One Financial worth $141,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of COF stock opened at $166.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

