Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.00

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 91116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

CSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,206,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 398,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

