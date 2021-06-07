CargoX Hits One Day Volume of $228,699.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $228,699.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00992941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.11 or 0.09878622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051014 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.