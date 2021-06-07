CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas Sells 10,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $263,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $283,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $278,300.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 796,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,378. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 41.9% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,287,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 380,033 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $6,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $12,206,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

