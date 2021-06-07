Cartesi One Day Volume Reaches $34.36 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $230.53 million and approximately $34.36 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00272833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.12 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.21 or 0.01136880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,712.20 or 0.99753856 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,689,573 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

