Casper Achieves Market Cap of $157.45 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $157.45 million and $6.63 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casper has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00266833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00229628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.94 or 0.01112099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.22 or 0.99393033 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.