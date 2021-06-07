Casper Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Casper has a total market cap of $177.41 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Casper has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00288239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00245654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.01189773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,566.82 or 0.99927221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.23 or 0.01099172 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

