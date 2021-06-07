Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $70.89. 116,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,785,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.35.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

