Catex Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,420.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Catex Token has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1,420.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.90 or 0.01065292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.91 or 0.10329215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

