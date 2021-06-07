CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,815,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,245% from the average daily volume of 135,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

