CCUniverse (UVU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $23,704.26 and approximately $75.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009780 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000188 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

