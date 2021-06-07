Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $258.61 and a one year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.