Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

VTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.23. The company had a trading volume of 117,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

