Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $232,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 20.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 12.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 54.1% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

TSLA traded down $10.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $588.30. The company had a trading volume of 514,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,374,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $566.73 billion, a PE ratio of 583.41, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $656.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

