Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.10. 2,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

