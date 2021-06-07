Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. 5,571,409 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03.

