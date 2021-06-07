Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 13,046 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

